Greenwood Leflore Hospital is expected to announce Wednesday the hiring of a permanent CEO.
The hospital board has met twice this month behind closed doors at special called meetings to discuss an “open administrative position,” most recently this past Thursday.
The board’s attorney, Tom Flanagan, reported afterward that the board had taken action but that it was not immediately announcing what that action was.
The board has been looking for a replacement for Gary Marchand. The veteran hospital administrator from the Gulf Coast came out of retirement last October to serve as the interim CEO, but he is not seeking the job permanently.
The new CEO for the 208-bed hospital will inherit an operation that has stabilized under Marchand’s leadership but still faces challenges, including those posed by COVID-19.
Although the publicly owned hospital is doing better financially than it has in several years, much of the improvement has come from federal and state grants it has received to deal with treating patients with the virus as well as offset revenue losses caused in part by government mandates to suspend some services during the early months of the pandemic.
Through the first 11 months of the fiscal year that ends Wednesday, the hospital was showing a net loss of $755,000, compared to a loss of nearly $6 million for the same time period the year before. That substantial reduction in red ink, however, was enabled by some $15.5 million in COVID relief grants.
As of Aug. 30, the hospital still had more than $9.3 million in grant money to draw on.
The future direction of the hospital also remains somewhat in limbo.
Last year, the Greenwood City Council and the Leflore County Board of Supervisors hired an out-of-state consulting firm to make recommendations about the best way to position the hospital, which is jointly owned by the city and county, to respond to the changing face of health care and return the medical facility to profitability.
The completion of that study was delayed by the onset of the pandemic, but the consulting firm, Stroudwater Associates, presented its report to members of the two government bodies and the hospital board in July. No action has been taken on it.
Options being considered for the hospital are selling or leasing it, affiliating with a larger medical institution or continuing to operate as an independent entity, but possibly with the goal of developing into a regional medical hub.
• Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.