Golden Age nursing home is now offering in-person visits.
Guests will be allowed to visit the residents on the front porch while following certain safety procedures.
“Visits are at designated times, and families need to schedule visits at least 24 hours in advance,” said Nay Reed, administrator of Golden Age.
Visitors’ temperatures will be taken. They also must wear masks and follow social distancing standards.
After the guests leave, the area will be cleaned and disinfected.
“If the facility experiences a new positive case of COVID in staff or residents, the in-person outdoor visits will have to cease until there has been no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days,” Reed said.
Indywood Glen Personal Care opened up limited visitation for its residents last week.
Sharon Harvey, manager of the facility, said visitors have kept safety in mind. “Everyone has been accepting of the guidelines,” she said.
“The families really seem to enjoy it,” said Nell Dowd, who has worked at the assisted living facility for around 16 years.
Dowd said that most visitors interact with their loved ones on the back porch, making sure to keep a 6-foot distance.
Currently, up to three visitors are allowed at a time for 30 minutes. Those visiting must also call ahead to make appointments.
“They enjoy their visits,” Harvey said. “Even though they can’t hug yet, they like to see one another.”
