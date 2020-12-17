Leflore County residents heavily ignored the urgings of health officials to not travel during the Thanksgiving holiday and risk further spread of COVID-19.
That’s according to business research firm AdvisorSmith, which examined anonymized cellphone data to determine parts of the country where residents took trips of at least 100 miles between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29. Thanksgiving was on Nov. 26.
The data came from material published by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
For medium-sized counties, defined as having a population between 25,000 to 100,000, Leflore County ranked as the ninth most traveled in the country. Two other Mississippi counties were also in the top 10. Neighboring Sunflower County ranked first, and Copiah County was eighth.
Mississippi overall was ranked as the eighth state with the most travel over Thanksgiving, according to AdvisorSmith.
Dr. Mary Carol Miller, a Greenwood physician who has been vocal about the need for residents to take COVID-19 seriously, said she knew of Leflore County families who traveled over Thanksgiving, which worried her.
“I think until recently people have not really taken the travel or social-distancing recommendations seriously enough, and there’s always that tendency to think, ‘Well, it’s just my family,’” Miller said.
She said it is inaccurate, however, for people to believe they can’t be infected by visiting relatives or others not in their immediate bubble.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s chief health officer, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, both cautioned strongly against travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.
They and other medical experts believe that the nation’s failure to heed that warning helped fuel the current surge in cases nationwide. Mississippi has been routinely recording more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day since Thanksgiving, about three times more than it was experiencing a couple of months earlier.
On Wednesday, Leflore County posted its 98th death from the virus. The person, who was white, died between Nov. 13 and Dec. 8. The cause of death was later attributed to COVID-19 by a coroner’s death certificate report.
Ironically, the county’s infection rate, though elevated, is nowhere near the state’s highest. For the week ending Sunday, Leflore County averaged 5.68 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranked No. 62 out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The state average was 6.91. Greene County was at the top with an eye-popping rate of 20.19.
Miller said she is concerned that the COVID-19 surge could worsen over the upcoming Christmas holidays if people take to the roads and airways again.
“We are so close to starting to turn this thing around,” Miller said, noting the upcoming arrival of vaccines against the coronavirus. Greenwood Leflore Hospital expects to administer the first round of shots next week to workers who have direct exposure to COVID-19 patients.
“This year’s just going to be different,” Miller said. “Stay home, stay safe and next year will be different.”
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
