The CEO of the anchor tenant of the Leflore County business incubator building says activity there has been slow, but she hopes more businesses will move in after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Since last March, Delta Lodging Group, a hotel and motel corporation, has been the main occupant of the 23,000-square-foot building that sits across from Mississippi Valley State University on U.S. 82 in Itta Bena. The incubator is intended to help foster new small companies.
In February 2020, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for an anchor tenant for the incubator, but the company was not named until a lease was signed.
Shelley Walker, CEO of Delta Lodging, said the company is helping the county administer the building and has maintained it by adding high-speed internet and new camera and lock systems. “As anchor tenant, we pay the utilities of the entire building and a rental fee for some of the space,” she said.
The only other business currently there is a construction company, but “once the COVID era ends, we hope that some new businesses pop up that need space in the incubator building,” Walker said.
She said some deals that were seemingly moving along have fallen through.
“We were approached by two businesses in early fall. One did not pan out, and the other one has not returned our recent calls,” Walker said. “We have made recent contact with Angela Curry (executive director of the Greenwood Leflore Industrial Board) through our local economic development office asking her to continue sending us tenants and new business start-up leads.”
Since the incubator opened in 2006, the building has had a rough history — with spotty tenants and rent-payment problems — eventually leaving it desolate.
Curry said this should turn around with Delta Lodging as the anchor.
“That incubator had been rather idle for years and didn’t have a manager there to manage it or to orchestrate any kind of business recruitment efforts. It was a great opportunity for Delta Lodging Group,” Curry said. “Incubators need to have an anchor tenant to survive first and foremost. So Delta Lodging Group is a great anchor tenant for the incubator.”
Curry added that the next step is to actively recruit and market that facility to small businesses.
“We hope that as anchor tenant we can complete the vision that (Leflore County) Supervisor Robert Moore had for the building, which was to help small businesses get started,” Walker said.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
