Carroll County deputies arrested three teenagers on charges of armed robbery and other offenses after a car chase and on-foot pursuit Sunday.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, deputies pursued a 2017 Nissan Altima on Mississippi 17 South at speeds reaching 120 miles per hour after a traffic stop of the “suspicious vehicle” near the Dollar General at Mississippi 17 and U.s. 82 in Carrollton, which Walker said was the target of the attempted robbery. This occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The driver of the Altima then lost control of the car, which flipped over and hit a tree. As deputies approached, one of the suspects began firing a rifle at them. When the deputies returned fire, the suspect dropped the rifle — which was later determined to be stolen, Walker said — and fled into the woods on foot, deputies said.
Over 30 law enforcement officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspects on foot while an MHP helicopter patrolled the area overhead.
According to a press release, Corleone Pate, 16, Jemarius Johnson, 16, and Jarkevis Walden, 19, of Lexington were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
With the help of several local citizens, officers were able to apprehend two of the suspects near Black Hawk.
Pate was treated at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the wreck, released and transported to the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.
Johnson, who was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and grand larceny, was taken to the Holmes County Jail. Walden was not found during the pursuit but was arrested in Lexington the next morning and taken to the Leflore County Jail.
Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest denied bond for all three suspects.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.