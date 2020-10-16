Two more people in Leflore County have died from COVID-19, increasing the county’s number of deaths from the virus to 86.
The victims — one Black and one white — were two of nine to die in Mississippi between Oct. 3 and Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday.
One of the county’s victims was a resident of a nursing home or other long-term care facility, though that person’s race could not be determined from the Department of Health report.
To date, 55% of the people who have died of COVID-19 in the county had been living in long-term care facilities. Nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to bad outcomes from the virus because their residents are elderly or in poor health.
In Leflore County, Blacks have accounted for 69 of the COVID-19 deaths, or 80%, exceeding the estimated overall Black population of 75%. Whites have accounted for 16 of the COVID-19 deaths, or almost 19%.
For the week ending Wednesday, the county’s infection rate was the 16th highest out of the state’s 82 counties, averaging 3.5 new cases daily of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
Mississippi, averaging 2.2 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, ranks 18th in the nation.
