Two more COVID-19 deaths have been added to Leflore County’s toll, bringing it to 79.
The deaths were among 12 reported Sunday for Mississippi by the state Department of Health.
The Commonwealth is providing this story for free as a public service. Please support our journalism by subscribing today.
The two deaths in Leflore County occurred between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4 and were attributed to COVID-19 by coroner’s death certificate reports. Other information about the victims was not immediately available.
After going more than a week without any new deaths reported, the county has had three added over the weekend. It has the fifth-highest number of deaths of the state's 82 counties.
Since the outbreak began in mid-March, Mississippi has recorded 2,697 deaths from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.