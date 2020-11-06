The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board talked on Thursday about the options for a bond issue that could be conducted to fund school construction and renovations.
At a special called meeting, the board spent about 40 minutes debating at which level — elementary, middle or high — schools should merge as a part of a bond issue plan.
All but Antwoine Williams and Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey said starting at the high school level would be the best option.
“I am in favor of an elementary school for various reasons,” Bailey said, citing the “deplorable” condition of the buildings, his belief that the start cost would be cheaper and the idea that group assimilation for students is easier at a younger age. He also said he had heard from constituents that an elementary school was preferred.
Others disagreed.
“I just think we need one premier high school, and that, in my opinion, would save a lot of money,” said Samantha Milton, board president.
Milton also added that one high school would mean one athletic team for each sport, reducing costs.
Dr. Kalanya Moore, the board vice president, said constructing a high school would help with implementing newer educational methods. Board member Jackie Cooper-Lewis agreed, saying such a move would benefit the community more overall and possibly even bring in more businesses.
After this discussion, the board agreed it would be best to gather more opinions from the community.
A survey will be available soon on the district’s website for anyone to fill out, with automatic text messages and school announcements sent out to remind parents to voice their opinions.
Bailey noted this would be the third time the district has sought citizens’ input in some way. However, “sooner or later we have to make a decision,” he said. “We can’t keep kicking this can down the road.”
The board did not discuss a price or timeline for a bond issue, which would have to be approved by an election.
Because the Greenwood and Leflore County school districts have consolidated, the voter pool would consist of people in both in the city of Greenwood and the rest of Leflore County. The resolution would notify the public of all the election parameters, including date, location and time.
The school board president would sign a notification for the election and have it published in the newspaper for three consecutive weeks prior to the election.
If 60% of voters approve the bonds, then they will be issued within two years of the election. Otherwise, the bond issue will fail.
