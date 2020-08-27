Chase and crash

VAIDEN — A high-speed chase came to an end in Carroll County after Sheriff Clint Walker’s truck collided with the suspect’s vehicle.
According to Walker, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies pursued a suspect in a stolen vehicle north on Interstate 55 from Madison County to Carroll County, with the suspect exceeding speeds of 110 miles per hour. Agencies involved were the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol
When the suspect entered Carroll County, law enforcement attempted to surround the vehicle, but the suspect rammed the back quarter panel of Walker’s patrol vehicle. Walker said troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol blocked the northbound lane of Interstate 55 in an attempt to stop the suspect, but he crossed through the median and turned south on the highway.
Walker followed, and the pursuit ended with Walker’s vehicle colliding with the suspect on the shoulder of the interstate.
Walker identified the suspect as Jerrico Antwan Grant, 34, who was out on bond in connection with several burglaries. He was taken into police custody at the scene.
Walker was transported to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital by a deputy and was treated and released.
