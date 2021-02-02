A 25-year-old Greenwood man was taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital Monday night after being shot in the leg.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said a call was received around 10 p.m. in reference to a person shot on Mississippi 7, near Dollar General.
According to Hammond, the victim and his 29-year-old brother, also a Greenwood resident, were driving south on Mississippi 7 on the right lane to get onto U.S. 82. The 25-year-old was driving while the 29-year-old was in the front passenger seat.
The brothers told officers they were shot at from a vehicle that was next to them on the left lane of Mississippi 7 South.
After the vehicle and the driver were hit, the car ran into the ditch off Mississippi 7 South near Dollar General. The 29-year-old was not injured, Hammond said, and the brothers were not able to give a description of the assailant’s vehicle.
Six .223 shell casings were collected at the crime scene.
Hammond could not provide an update on the victim’s condition as of Tuesday.
Those with information on the shooting may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
