A Greenwood grandmother and her infant granddaughter have died following a one-car accident on U.S. 82 Wednesday evening.
Sandra Coleman was driving westbound in an SUV about 6:15 p.m. when the vehicle overturned multiple times, according to authorities. Coleman and 3-month-old Tiara Coleman were ejected from the vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and Sandra Coleman died later at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders.
There were no other passengers, according to Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, who had spoken with a firefighter who had been on the scene.
