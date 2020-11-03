With national, state and local races at stake, many people were casting their ballots at Leflore County polling places Tuesday morning, and some observers said things were going well.
Allison Pillow, who was voting at the American Legion Hut on East Claiborne Avenue, said “there is something about the process” that makes her appreciate going to the polls on the actual day of the election as opposed to voting by absentee ballot.
“The line was a little long, but it moved fast,” she said.
Farris Jackson, who was voting at the Jodie Wilson Library precinct on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, said she wanted to go to the polls in person because she wanted to make sure her ballot was counted.
“It is always important to vote in any election,” she said. “And I come to the polls in person because I’m scared about having my ballot not be cast.”
Another voter, David Mueller — better known to KIX 92.7 listeners as DJ Jackson — said he has been researching topics and candidates for months and said the big day was “smooth as silk.”
Barbara Gosa, poll manager at the Leflore County Civic Center precinct on Mississippi 7, said, “We have seen long lines, but, you know, it’s nothing we couldn’t handle."
Bobbie Dates, the poll manager at the Jodie Wilson Library precinct, who has been working at elections for around 30 years, said she also had seen a pretty steady stream of voters. All were following COVID-19 safety procedures, she said.
“It has been crowded,” Dates said. “But yes, everyone has been wearing masks.”
Gosa said the same was true at the Civic Center. “Everything has been pretty successful so far — knock on wood,” she said. “Everyone has been very peaceful and wearing masks.”
Leflore County Election Commissioner Preston Ratliff, who was monitoring things at the Leflore County Courthouse precinct on West Market Street, said there had been no issues with this added precaution.
“We haven’t had any issues with masks,” Ratliff said. “Everyone has been adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.”
Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill said he was happy with how smooth the process had been.
“We have had great turnouts, and there is a really excited voting base,” he said. “And so far, we haven’t heard of any major hiccups.”
One person who always looks forward to Election Day is Bobbie Peoples. She has been transporting elderly citizens and voters with special needs to and from the polls for about 30 years.
“Since 7 this morning, we have been very full. I say we have had about 200 people just within the first two hours,” she said. “And it has been different this year because they are wearing masks and we’ve had to social distance in the vehicle.”
Peoples, who drives a large white van all over the county on Election Day, said she does this every election because she appreciates helping the community.
“Everyone knows I do this. I have been doing it for so long,” she said. “And everyone here today has just been so excited to vote.”
Mississippi polls will remain open until 7 p.m.
