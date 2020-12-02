The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board was presented four budget options Tuesday for using funds from a possible bond issue.
Three representatives from Major Design Studio, a Columbus architectural firm, spoke to the board about what new school construction could look like for the district.
The four options, based an estimated $60 million figure that the district provided to the firm, included:
• A new high school for $33.1 million, a new upper elementary school (third through sixth grades) for $23.8 million and a middle school for $3.57 million. This option, which would not include an auditorium or football stadium, came out to $60.47 million.
• A new high school and auditorium for about $36 million, a new upper elementary school for $23.8 million and a new football field for $5 million. This option came out over budget at almost $65 million.
• A new high school and auditorium for about $36 million, a new lower elementary school for $25.5 million and a new football field for $5 million. This option came out over budget at about $66.5 million.
• A new high school and auditorium for about $36 million, a new lower elementary school for $25.5 million and no stadium. This option came to about $61.5 million.
After these figures were presented, board members asked questions of the presenters and discussed the proposals.
In a recent survey, 48% of the nearly 3,000 respondents said that if they could choose only one new school to be built using the bond money, they would opt for a new consolidated high school. A new elementary school received 21% of the vote, followed by 18% for a new middle school and 13% for a new primary school for kindergarten through second grade.
Board member Antwoine Williams suggested building a new high school and then moving students to a consolidated middle and elementary school using the would-be vacant buildings in Greenwood.
When questioned about the Greenwood location by Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey, who represents Itta Bena, Williams said this would be the best option to save money and work with the buildings that are in the best shape.
Board President Samantha Milton added that Bailey should consider the price of utilities in the city.
Itta Bena recently faced a threat of a citywide electric shutoff due to a debt owed to the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi. Bailey responded that it was his understanding that this would not be a problem as Entergy is set to move into the area and take control of Itta Bena’s electrical service.
In addition to showing some of their work from around the state, the presenters — Major Andrews IV, Ryan Ashford and Willie Moore III — said that through possible government funding, the district could earn additional funds from the federal and Mississippi emergency management agencies by agreeing to turn a portion of the new school or schools into a storm shelter.
The board took no action. Whatever the board decides in the future would have to be put to a vote of city and county residents.
In other business, the board leased another lot of land for hunting and fishing use in accordance with 16th Section land procedures. It accepted a $10,750-a-year bid for five years for little over 485 acres.
