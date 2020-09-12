Leflore County’s death toll from COVID-19 is now at 77.
The latest victim, the county’s first in more than a week, was reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The individual was Black. African Americans have accounted for 63, or 82%, of Leflore County’s deaths from the virus. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans, which makes them more susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the disease.
Other information about the individual was not immediately available.
It was one of 15 deaths reported Saturday statewide. Since the outbreak began in mid-March, Mississippi has recorded 2,685 deaths from the virus.
