As young people in the Greenwood area continue to deal with the threat of gun violence and other troublesome issues, a group of teachers and community members are offering them a chance to express their concerns Sunday.
The gathering, to be held at Mississippi Mo Joe Coffee Co., 215 Howard St., is divided into segments for students based on their grade levels. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., a town hall meeting will be held for students from sixth grade through eighth grade. From 4 to 6 p.m., students from ninth grade through 12th grade are invited.
“The main goal is to hear from the youth in terms of how we can impact them and change Greenwood for them,” said Brandice Brown, a theater teacher at Amanda Elzy High School and one of the organizers of the event. “We’ll ask them questions. We want to hear from them. We won’t do most of the talking; they will.”
The need for such a town hall stems from “the increase in violence amongst our youth, but beyond that, it’s been time,” Brown said. “Every child deserves to be exposed to life outside of Greenwood, to life outside of what they see every day. The reality is that there are some students who don’t have access to resources to help them become their better selves.”
Brown, who has put together other events in town, said she had always wanted to offer a mentoring service for youth. It was the increase in crime that finally prompted her to “step in,” she said.
Kiara Williams, a career and college counselor at Leflore Legacy Academy, who will also be at the town hall, said the main issue affecting youth is “very blatantly gun violence. Our children are dying at a rapid pace from gun violence. And those students who haven’t passed away from gun violence, they’re traumatized, they need assistance, they need support.”
By listening to students, Brown said, the community will get a better grasp of what sparks the young people’s interests and what resources to provide to cultivate those interests.
“We just want to communicate specifically with the students to see how we can assist to make their environment and communities better,” said added.
The teachers involved are eager to participate.
“I’m excited about making an impact and making a change in these students’ lives. I’m excited about their future,” Brown said. “I’m excited about helping be a catalyst of change for them in our community.”
“We can make change in Greenwood, even if it’s not a large change. We just have to do the work,” Williams said. “We can save our children, but we have to do the work.”
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.