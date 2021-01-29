Seven students and one staff member at Pillow Academy have tested positive for COVID-19, according to recent data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The data, which shows numbers from the week of Jan. 18-22, was released Wednesday.
Pillow Academy, a private school under the MidSouth Association of Independent Schools, has been holding in-person classes since the start of the school year.
Barrett Donahoe, the head of school, said that no switch to distance learning is planned. “We will have no change to what our school day looks like right now,” he aid.
Donahoe said the school is maintaining proper social distancing standards and mask-wearing procedures. He said those in the building have enough room to spread out and the staff is making sure students are keeping masks over their noses.
“It’s one of those things — and we’ve seen it throughout the years — it seems like it is going to spike, but then hopefully it levels out,” Donahoe added.
Meanwhile, the situation has improved in the Carroll County School District. The last round of data showed that around 55 students in that district had to quarantine. That figure is down to four in the most recent round of data.
Last week, Jim Ray, the district’s superintendent, said the higher number could be attributed to the procedures of quarantining and that most of those students “are perfectly healthy kids.”
In the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, 12 students and staff at Davis Elementary School were in quarantine last week.
That district has conducted distance learning for the entire school year.
At a work session Wednesday, Dr. Mary Brown, the superintendent, discussed the virus in depth, providing virus counts and other data for the board to view. “Although our students are not in the physical buildings, we still have faculty and staff who are reporting that they are coming into contact with those who have contracted the virus or those individuals who themselves have contracted the virus,” Brown said.
At one point, there was a tentative plan to resume in-person classes on Jan. 5, but this was canceled when COVID-19 cases continued to rise. After the meeting, Brown said she did not yet have a new tentative start date for in-person classes.
Carroll and Delta Streets academies continue to not report their numbers to the state, although the Mississippi State Department of Health has ordered all schools to do so.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.