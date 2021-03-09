County keeps mask mandate

The mask mandate for Leflore County remains in place until further notice.
With a 3-1 vote, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors has decided to retain the mandate even after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted Mississippi’s statewide mandate last week. Sam Abraham, District 1 supervisor, cast the only opposing vote. Anjuan Brown, District 3 supervisor, was not present when the board met Monday night.
Since July, the county has required that people wear masks in indoor public spaces to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
District 5 Supervisor Robert Collins, vice president of the board, called for the mandate to be extended indefinitely.
“We are still in the middle of a crisis,” Collins said. “We have vaccinated quite a few people, but I don’t think the county needs to lift that mandate because it’s just too important to not keep doing what we’re doing.”
Board President Reginald Moore, who represents District 2, agreed.
“We’ve been trending down, but certainly are not out of the water, and I would really like to see what the numbers look like after this spring break (for schools) before we lift any sort of mask mandate or anything we have in place at this moment,” Moore said.
Abraham said he agreed that the mandate should stay, but also said he would like a date
set to revisit the issue.
“At any point in time, we can put it on the agenda and revisit,” Moore responded. “I don’t think we have to attach a date to it at this point. We are going to revisit it. I want to get past the masks, but I want to be safe and sensible at the same time.”
Abraham disagreed.
“I voted ‘nay’ because it was an open-ended thing. I wanted to readdress this in April,” Abraham said after the meeting. “A lot of businesses are being hurt. I want to keep it as long as we need to, but no longer.”
According to Joyce Chiles, the board’s attorney, the mandate applies only to areas within the county limits that are not also inside Greenwood.
The city has a mask mandate of its own. The City Council is expected to discuss on March 16 whether to lift the requirement.
In other business, the board approved advertising for a public hearing to consider rezoning of property at 9050 County Road 89 that would allow an AT&T tower to be placed there.
Currently, the location is classified for agricultural use. The rezoning would change the usage to light industrial.
No set hearing date was discussed.
Lastly, Moore and Jerry Smith, the road manager for the county, had a brief conversation imploring residents not to remove or damage signs along roadsides.
Both emphasized the importance of these signs for emergency vehicles when they are rushing to and from a place where people are in need.
“It can be a life or death situation. ... I’m asking please work with us on this,” Smith said.
