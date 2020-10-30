Mike Espy says he wants to bring momentum to Mississippi.
A state where teachers have decent wages, public schools are fully funded and college students aren’t steeped in debt is the type of Mississippi Espy would like to represent in the U.S. Senate, he told the Greenwood Voters League on Wednesday night.
As Tuesday’s election looms, Espy and his staff have been traveling throughout the state in a big, blue bus — dubbed the Mississippi Momentum bus by Espy — detailing to listeners how he plans to bring momentum back to the state.
Espy, who was the first African American to represent Mississippi in the U.S. House since Reconstruction and served as the U.S. secretary of agriculture under President Bill Clinton, ran against incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during the 2018 midterms as a Democrat.
Espy captured about 46% of the vote statewide and 71% of the vote in Leflore County.
Espy said the main reason he’s running is to bring better health care to Mississippi.
Specifically, he wants to be the senator to bring Medicaid expansion to the state.
Doing so would mean an estimated 300,000 currently uninsured Mississippians would have 90% of their medical insurance paid for by the federal government, meaning people wouldn’t have to delay visits to the doctor or hospital in fear of the costs, he said.
“I want to be known as the health care senator,” he said.
Taking a step back to reflect on his past, Espy detailed a story about one of the lowest points in his life and how he found three comforting signs from God that things would be all right.
It was the night before a trial in 1998, in which Espy would face charges for allegedly receiving gifts and bribes while acting as the agriculture secretary.
Espy said his chief of staff at the time organized a prayer service in Washington, and Espy had to find a piece of Scripture to say during the service.
He said he grabbed the Bible his recently deceased mother had left him, dropped it on the table and would use whatever Scripture the Bible landed on.
It landed on Psalm 27. That would be Espy’s first good sign, he said.
The second sign appeared when a Black female pastor who was asked to speak during the prayer service recited Psalm 27.
The third sign appeared while Espy was on the road after the prayer service to pick up his girlfriend at the airport. As a car that was tailgating him passed, Espy read its license plate: “PSALM27.”
After two days of deliberations, a federal jury acquitted Espy.
“That’s the power of God,” he said. “All you got to do is pray and wait.”
Espy concluded his speech by saying he’s running to represent all Mississippians, regardless of race. “I’m not running to be something,” he said. “I’m running to do something.”
Following his speech, Portia Collins, a candidate for the District 1 seat on the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board, spoke.
Originally from Grenada, Collins, a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University, has made her home in Greenwood. She’s a former executive director of ArtPlace Mississippi and now runs a consulting company.
Collins, who described schools as the driving force behind every community, said the reason she’s running for the school board is to ensure that her 2-year-old daughter “has access to quality education, a public quality education.”
“You don’t just have to go to a private school to receive a quality education. You shouldn’t have to spend thousands of dollars to receive a quality education,” she said. “So I think about her and about a lot of young people in my community, and I want to provide the best to them. You know why? Because I was provided the best to me. I am the product of a public-school district, and I make no apologies for that.”
David Jordan, president of the Voters League, told Collins that the organization is endorsing her for the school board seat.
Collins’ opponent is Magdalene Abraham, a former educator at both the secondary and community college levels and the spiritual director at Locus Benedictus Retreat Center.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.