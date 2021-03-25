As the end of production draws near for the television series “Women of the Movement,” the crew is making a last call for residents interested in being cast as extras.
Jenny Alison Rodriguez, the extras casting director for the series, said the team is looking for local people to play numerous roles, including courthouse attendees, deputies, college students, train passengers, rally attendees, reporters and churchgoers.
Casting is going on from now until April 8, she said. Men and women ages 18 to 70 can take part, and amateur actors are welcome.
“No experience is needed,” Rodriguez said. “I think a lot of locals are hesitant to submit, thinking they need to have acting experience. That is not the case at all. We’d love to get all of the community involved.”
The six-episode limited series is based on the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson. The series is focusing on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old from Chicago who was tortured and killed after whistling at a white woman at Bryant Grocery and Meat Market in Money.
Till’s murder and the subsequent acquittal by an all-white, all-male jury of the two white men responsible are credited with sparking the civil rights movement.
Filming for the series has been going on throughout Greenwood, Leflore County and the surrounding areas since January.
To participate, actors must commit to being on set the entire day of filming for which they are cast. All extras are paid $8 an hour with an eight-hour guarantee and time and a half after. Rodriguez also added that they are looking for a few “featured background” people who will be paid at a higher rate.
On Wednesday, the crew was scattered around Greenwood for what they described as “a huge filming day.” This included parts of Howard Street, Market Street and River Road.
Cast and crew members were outside a house on the 900 block of River Road, owned by husband and wife Sherman and Sharon Freeman. Both the front and back yards of the Freemans’ home were used for filming.
“We’re excited about it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Sharon Freeman said as she stood on the levee across the street from her house, watching the cast and crew work. “We are very open to it and excited about seeing how it works.”
Sherman Freeman, a history teacher at Greenwood High School, said that “it feels good to be a part of history.”
The show is set to premiere at the start of 2022 on ABC, said Wendall Hinkle, the location manager for the series.
Anyone interested in taking part may send an email to booking@jennyalisoncasting-.com with “WOTM SUBMISSION” in the subject line. The email should include the applicant’s name, age, location, height and cellphone number as well as a couple of current photos.
For more information about casting calls for background actors and stand-ins, follow Jenny Alison Casting on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jacasting.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW. Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.