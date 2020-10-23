Main Street Greenwood will once again help residents deck their halls by selling holiday greenery.
The nonprofit’s annual greenery sale is going on through Nov. 5. Various items, including garlands and wreaths, are available to purchase through sherwoodfundraiser.com/MAINSTREETGREENWOOD.
“It’s excellent Christmas greenery. It lasts well,” said Brantley Snipes, Main Street Greenwood’s executive director. “We just want to make everybody’s homes merry and bright.”
The goal for the greenery sales is to raise $5,000. As of Thursday, Main Street had raised $1,340.
Proceeds from the greenery sale will help fund Main Street Greenwood’s efforts to promote, preserve and highlight downtown Greenwood, Snipes said.
“This is literally our only fundraiser this year,” she said.
As a nonprofit, Main Street Greenwood relies on proceeds from a membership base as well as events in order to fund its operations and projects.
Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, however, Main Street has had to cancel events that serve as key sources of revenue.
These include the annual Que on the Yazoo barbecue festival; Brie and Bubbles, a brunch that would have been held in conjunction with the Bikes, Blues & Bayous bike ride; and Buds and Burgers, which would have been held the end of August in conjunction with Mitchell Distributing.
Despite the loss of this money, Snipes said, Main Street Greenwood has been able to carry out various projects this year, including its facade grant program and work on a feasibility study on the possible expansion and redevelopment of ArtPlace Mississippi’s downtown building.
“We are committed to the preservation and promotion of downtown Greenwood,” Snipes said.
Snipes said she will deliver the purchased holiday greenery to people’s doorsteps during the week following Thanksgiving.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.