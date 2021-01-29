Leflore County recorded four deaths on Friday from COVID-19, the most one-day total for the county since the pandemic began last year.
Most of the deaths were not recent, however.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, three of them occurred between Dec. 5 and Jan. 22 and were later attributed to the virus by coroners’ death certificate reports. The other death took place this week.
Two of the victims were black, and two were white.
The death toll for the county now stands at 114. Based on population, Leflore County has the fifth-highest rate of deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
Meanwhile, there are other signs that the most recent surge may be leveling off. On Friday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating just one patient with the disease, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. And the county’s infection rate has again dropped below the state average.
For the week ending Wednesday, Leflore County averaged 4.51 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 63rd out of Mississippi’s 82 counties. The state average is 5.69.
Carroll County’s infection rate is 3.45, the seventh-lowest rate in Mississippi.
