The coronavirus pandemic left its mark all over the world for much of 2020 — and the Leflore County area was no exception.
As of Wednesday, the virus had claimed 100 lives in Leflore County, 18 in Carroll County and 4,747 in Mississippi.
The pandemic affected operations of government, forced some schools to instruct students virtually and took a toll on businesses. It added new elements to people’s daily habits, including wearing masks regularly and practicing “social distancing.” Many people forced to stay home cooked more, worked on their homes more and spent more time with their families. But many also became isolated from relatives and friends because of the hazards associated with travel and public gatherings.
And, as crises often do, the pandemic brought out the best in those willing to help others in need.
Vaccines for the coronavirus have raised hope, but authorities still are advising people to be cautious, and the impact of the pandemic appears to be far from over. For this reason, the pandemic was chosen as the top story of 2020 in a vote of the Commonwealth staff.
The rest of the top 10 stories:
2Twenty-three homicides in Leflore County. The first homicide of the year was the Jan. 24 shooting death of Kenton Johnson; the last was the shooting death of Broderick Tramell Elam, who was found early Dec. 13. The deadliest incident was a mass shooting in October at a home on Martin Luther King Drive that killed two people and wounded at least eight others. Tyrell Stigler of Greenwood has been charged in two deaths in that shooting and also has allegedly confessed to three other 2020 slayings and one from 2018. A police officer said during a hearing that Stigler had told police he was paid to kill someone else in October but went to the wrong house. The Leflore County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency in July after the 12th killing, enabling the board to seek help from outside agencies, and other government officials also debated how to stop the violence. In addition, community activists formed groups to try to address the problem.
3 Mississippi chooses a state flag without the Confederate battle emblem, and Leflore County supervisors vote to move a Confederate monument from the courthouse. The Mississippi Legislature voted to retire Mississippi’s longstanding flag and have a new one created that would not feature the Confederate battle emblem, which many associate with racism. The flag design chosen by a committee and approved by more than 70% of voters in November includes a magnolia flower submitted by Sue Anna Joe, a Pillow Academy graduate who now lives in San Francisco.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 in June to remove the Confederate monument outside the county’s courthouse. District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham, who was not present for the vote, said he would have voted not to move the monument because it would divide the community. Abraham is the only white member of the board. The monument has not been moved yet; the Museum of the Mississippi Delta was suggested as a location, but the museum’s board declined to accept the statue.
4Founder of North New Summit School is charged in an alleged embezzlement scheme. Nancy New and five other people, including her son, Zach, have been accused of conspiring to illegally obtain millions of dollars in federal welfare funding and divert it for other uses. State Auditor Shad White has called this the largest public embezzlement in Mississippi history, detailing $94 million in questionable spending. All defendants have pleaded innocent and are expected to stand trial in 2021.
5Charges against Curtis Flowers in 1996 quadruple homicide in Winona are dropped. Flowers spent more than 20 years in prison and has been tried six times for the deaths of Bertha Tardy, Carmen Rigby, Robert Golden and Derrick “BoBo” Stewart in a shooting at Tardy Furniture. The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned his first three convictions between 2000 and 2007, citing racial discrimination in jury selection. Flowers’ fourth and fifth trials ended in hung juries. During his sixth trial in June 2010, he was convicted of all four homicides, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in 2019, also citing racial bias in jury selection.
Earlier this year, District Attorney Doug Evans handed the case to the office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. That office cited multiple conflicting statements and the deaths of key witnesses in its request for dismissal of the charges against Flowers.
6 Former Franciscan friar Paul West is indicted in the alleged sexual abuse of students at St. Francis of Assisi School. West is accused of abusing cousins Joshua and La Jarvis Love in the 1990s when they were students at St. Francis, where West worked as a teacher and later as principal. The Loves received $15,000 settlements from the Franciscan Friars of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Province but sued in November 2019, saying that they had received less than other victims in similar cases. West, who left Greenwood in 1998 and the Franciscans in 2002, was extradited from Wisconsin after the indictment this August. He was to face trial in November, but the trial has been postponed until an undetermined date.
7 Itta Bena’s problems with electrical service. Brandon Presley, the Northern District public service commissioner, said in October that Itta Bena owed its wholesale electricity provider, the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi, around $800,000 and had been in arrears since the 1990s. He warned that the town’s electricity could be cut off Dec. 1.
The Itta Bena Board of Aldermen later voted to transfer the electrical service to Entergy. Previously this year, citizens had complained that they were being charged unequal rates for electricity and petitioned the Mississippi Auditor’s Office to investigate.
8 Former Leflore County Supervisor Wayne Self loses challenge of 2019 election results. Self, who had represented District 4 since 2000, alleged many irregularities in the 2019 general election, especially in the handling of absentee ballots.
All absentee ballots were thrown out after a number of them were found to be flawed, but Mitchell was declared the winner, with 707 votes to Self’s 680.
9 Greenwood High School boys and Pillow Academy girls basketball teams win state championships. Greenwood High defeated three-time defending state champion Raymond in overtime in March to capture its first state title in any sport. The Pillow girls came out on top in the MAIS Overall Tournament with a victory over Jackson Prep in the finals.
10Greenwood Leflore Hospital hires new CEO. In September, the hospital hired Jason Studley, a former top executive at hospitals in Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. Studley became the fourth person to serve as the Greenwood hospital’s chief executive in the past 2½ years. He replaced Gary Marchand, who had served as interim CEO since October 2019, and immediately had to deal with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Studley said in December that, discounting the impact of COVID-19, the hospital showed in November a $1.2 million to $1.3 million improvement as a result of measures over the past year.
