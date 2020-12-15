A 22-year-old Carroll County man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning following a shooting incident in Greenwood, according to authorities.
The body of Broderick Tramell Elam was discovered in the passenger seat of a Nissan Altima parked along the levee behind the Leflore County Health Department’s building on Browning Road, Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said Monday.
Elam was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about shots fired on Ainsworth Street, Hammond said.
The shots were reportedly fired from the old railroad track toward the vehicle where Elam and another person were sitting, Hammond said.
He said police recovered 50 shell casings fired from the same gun, an assault-style rifle, but could not say what specific type of rifle had been used.
It wasn’t until a Leflore County deputy called the Greenwood police later that morning about a vehicle parked along the levee behind the Health Department building that officers discovered Elam, Hammond said.
Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said she received a call about Elam at 2:46 a.m. Sunday.
Because Elam received one bullet wound to the back, it’s believed that he was too incapacitated to drive and that someone else drove him about a mile from where he was shot to where his body was found, Hammond said.
As of Monday afternoon, Hammond said police did not know the identity of the driver who was with Elam. He said the motive for the shooting was unknown and officers had not arrested a suspect.
Hammond said Elam’s address was listed as County Road 141 in Coila.
Elam’s death marks the 23rd homicide to have occurred in Leflore County this year.
Those with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers, the anonymous tip line, at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
