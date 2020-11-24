The Leflore County death count from COVID-19 now stands at 90.
The latest victim was one of 53 deaths, dating back as far as Oct. 15, that were reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Even before this latest death was added, Leflore County, on a per capita basis, had the sixth highest fatality rate from COVID-19 in the state.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in the county, though rising, is not rising as fast as in other parts of the state.
For the week ending Sunday, the county had been averaging 4.46 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 41st out of 82 counties.
By comparison, Carroll County, which has recently been experiencing one of the state’s highest infection rates, is still ranked as the third highest, with 7.61 new cases daily per 10,000 residents. The state average is 4.26.
Both Carroll and Leflore counties are under mask mandates, imposed by Gov. Tate Reeves or local governments or both.
As of Tuesday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating eight patients for COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Five were on ventilators to help them breathe.
