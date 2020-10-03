With Monday’s voter registration deadline approaching, community groups are trying to make sure unregistered voters have what they need to register.
Registration to vote in the Nov. 3 local, state and federal elections will end at 5 p.m.
“Everyone needs to be involved in elections, anytime, whether it’s state level or local level,” said Lavoris Weathers of Greenwood, founder and president of Operation Peace Treaty, an anti-violence community advocacy group.
“If you’re not counted, you’re not involved. Everyone needs to be counted; everyone needs to have a voice.”
Weathers said he has helped about 27 people register to vote since he began volunteering three weeks ago. This Saturday, he’s hoping to register several more at a large-scale drive from noon to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Rustom Auto, 1507 Main St.
The drive will be hosted by Operation Peace Treaty and the Mississippi Delta Ceasefire Initiative, another local anti-gun-violence and community advocacy group, run by Greenwood resident Shun Pearson.
The Poor People’s Campaign, a nationwide organization that seeks to address systemic racism, poverty and other issues, will also be present at the event.
Pearson, who has a long history of community outreach and youth advocacy work, said, “What I’m trying to do is just to encourage as many people who wouldn’t vote to vote.”
Citing community ills such as gun violence, neighborhood dilapidation and the lack of job opportunities, Pearson said, “We can do a lot better here locally than we’ve been doing.”
One way to resolve those problems is to vote, Pearson said.
“With things the way they are going today, it’s just about people getting involved in the process, even though they think their vote doesn’t count,” he said.
Pearson acknowledged that people may choose not to vote because they are cynical. He tells them their votes could eventually bring about positive changes in their community.
Greenwoodian Kenderick Cox, through his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, and in conjunction with other community organizations, such as Mississippi Delta Ceasefire Initiative, has also worked the past three weeks to help residents throughout Leflore County to register.
Cox said he, like others, will continue to volunteer his time for this effort. On Saturday, he plans to be in Itta Bena to canvass.
His work is about “just giving the opportunity, showing that your voice matters,” he said.
“In years past, Black Americans were threatened to not voice their opinion by voting,” said Cox, noting that they risked their lives to secure the right to vote for themselves and future generations.
Voters will cast ballots in races for the U.S. presidency and seats in the U.S. House and Senate.
Additionally, the ballot will include three referendums: one concerning the legalization of medical marijuana, a second that would eliminate the requirement that candidates for statewide office win a majority of both the popular and electoral vote, and a third on whether to approve the design of a new state flag.
Residents of Leflore County District 1 will also vote on who will hold the district’s seat on the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 21,513 registered voters in the county, according to Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
