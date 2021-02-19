After nearly a week of snow, sleet and ice, Greenwood businesses and residents are still plowing through the tough conditions.
Derrick Simpson, manager of Greenwood Market Place, said this week has been “very challenging.”
Simpson said the store was prepared with extra supplies, but the longevity of the bad weather, the back-to-back winter storms and the ice, snow and sleet accumulation on the roads have delayed the arrival of some needed items.
“The road conditions have slowed down, if not halted, supplies coming in completely,” he said. For example, Simpson said, the store has completely sold out of its two most popular winter storm items: milk and bread.
Another concern for the Park Avenue grocery store is getting employees in for their shifts.
Greenwood Market Place, Save a Lot and Walmart have all been adjusting their store hours to make sure employees are not traveling on icy roads at night.
“We appreciate the support and patience of everyone in the community. ... We are working adamantly to get the store stocked, and hopefully by the weekend this will start clearing up,” Simpson said.
Restaurants also have had to close or alter their business hours and methods.
Holley Poe, owner of Delta Roots Takery and Catering Company, has taken to delivering food during the cold weather.
Poe said a number of elderly customers eat at the restaurant regularly and pick up different prepared meals for other days in the week.
“We have offered food to anyone in need. We said that we’d be glad to feed them,” Poe said. “We don’t want anyone to be hungry or go cold.”
Poe said she and her husband, Wayne, can come to the restaurant because they live nearby, but she has told her employees to remain home.
Business may suffer a little, but the risks are just too strong to run things the usual way, she said: “We’re more concerned about people staying warm and staying fed. We will survive a week.”
Another restaurant in Greenwood, No Way Jose, has had to alter many aspects of its operation.
Frederick Manseill, the general manager of the Mexican restaurant, said he has had to limit the number of employees working.
“We are not only concerned about bringing in customers but also employees,” he said. “We have many who live 10 or 15 minutes out of town, and the roads are just too dangerous for some of them.”
Manseill said the restaurant, in some cases, has gone to pick up wait staff to transport them safely to work.
If customers and employees “don’t have a truck or a vehicle like that, it is just hard for them to come in,” he said.
He said that he has seen about half of the usual number of customers in the building.
The restaurant has been closing earlier and limiting the number of alcoholic drinks served because of concerns about driving.
Meanwhile, Sara Pinkston, a personal trainer and fitness instructor at Snap Fitness, said she has also had to delay her work since the storm.
“I have not been able to work much this week as well, for the safety of my clients and myself,” she said by text Thursday. “They have been understanding and know this is just a little bump in the road.”
She said she is sympathetic toward postal workers during this stressful time and hopes people in the community can be “be patient and understanding.”
This week, the U.S. Postal Service has delivered to homes only once, and even then service was spotty due to hazardous road conditions.
This lone delivery day was on Wednesday. There was no service Monday because of the Presidents’ Day holiday. The post offices closed Tuesday and Thursday because of the storms and will do so again Friday.
“No one wants to get out in this,” Pinkston said. “Unfortunately, some don’t have a choice due to their line of work.”
She added she was worried about the effects of the sustained low temperatures on people’s health. “I personally would rather have something arrive a little late than someone become injured in any way or have a wreck trying to deliver mail or a package,” she said.
Whitney Lynn, a teacher at Leflore Legacy Academy, said she is expecting a time-sensitive and very important personal package but understands the concern the post office is facing.
“Mississippians are not used to driving in the snow and ice. Many people don’t know that ice is much more dangerous than snow, so you do have to be extra careful,” she said. “People’s safety is the number one priority — even if that means mail arrives a bit later.”
She did say she was concerned that some people won’t receive important bills on time, and she has heard others say they are worried about that, too.
“For bills that come in the mail and (people who) don’t have online accounts — most do have online accounts, but some charge fees for paying over the phone or online — there may be a late charge fee if mail continues to be pushed back,” she said.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
