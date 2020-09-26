A new grassroots campaign to curb gun violence in the Greenwood area is proposing that a virtual neighborhood watch might reduce shooting incidents and help bring about the arrests of assailants.
The initiative, dubbed Project: CommUNITY Connected, was created by the Beta Rho and Beta Theta chapters of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Kenderick Cox of Greenwood, a proponent of the project, said the idea for a virtual neighborhood watch came about following a Juneteenth discussion that was held for men throughout the community.
“As the meeting went on, we noticed that everybody was focused on gun violence,” Cox said.
It’s not a new topic, he said: “This has been going on for years and years, and it seemed like no one had a legitimate answer or solution to make any improvements on how to address this type of situation.”
Indeed, the number of fatal shootings in the county this year has already exceeded last year’s count. There have been 17 homicides this year, 16 of which have involved guns; 10 of the 11 homicides that occurred last year involved guns.
Additionally, since June 10 of this year, at least 27 people have been shot in 23 incidents in the Greenwood area, according to the Greenwood Police Department and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department. Ten of those who were shot died from their wounds.
Catching perpetrators of gun violence often creates a Catch-22: Although law enforcement officers urge residents to report information about crimes so they can make arrests, residents fear retribution and stay quiet.
Cox said a virtual neighborhood watch might provide protection.
Specifically, the project proposes the use of Ring surveillance doorbells, which have cameras that allow householders to see who’s at the door. Ring also has a mobile app, Neighbors, that allows residents within a neighborhood to report incidents to each other.
With the addition of the doorbells and the Neighbors app, communities would be able to surveil themselves 24 hours a day.
“I think assailants would be less inclined to do violent acts if they know they’re in an area that is being patrolled by surveillance,” Cox said.
“We all know that our city and county law enforcement are shorthanded,” he added, referring to homicide investigations in which authorities have not pressed charges against a suspect.
Dylan Rivers, another proponent of the project, said he believed it “would be a wonderful endeavor to better create security in neighborhoods where there is none.”
Gun violence has affected more than just those who have died or been injured from gunshots.
To illustrate this, Cox mentioned an 80-year-old woman who told a pastor that she hears gunshots every night in the area where she lives. Because of this, the woman sleeps on the floor of her home as a precaution. “If that old lady is hearing those gunshots, then other people are hearing them, too,” Rivers added.
Cox said pressure must be applied to the landlords and managers in charge of apartment complexes where acts of gun violence are frequent.
Although the Neighbors app can be downloaded at no charge, doorbell surveillance begins at $99 and requires subscriptions of $3 or $10 a month, depending on the plan, Cox said.
But he said he reached out to Ring and was told the company would be inclined to alter its prices if the city and county were to collaborate.
According to The Washington Post, Ring has partnered with more than 400 police forces across the country to form virtual neighborhood watches.
Cox said he gave copies of the plan to Greenwood and Leflore County leaders last month but had not heard back.
Robert Collins, president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors, and Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams said Friday that they were unaware of CommUNITY Connected.
Asked about the effectiveness of surveillance cameras, Collins said, “I don’t think it’ll deter what’s going on with the shootings, but we would know more about who’s doing the shootings.”
The city of Greenwood has 26 surveillance cameras installed around town, McAdams said. “They have been very effective in some of our shootings and some of our crimes as of late,” she said.
“That’s why we’re looking to install more and more as time goes by, because they’re proving to being very effective tools to have,” she said.
Cox said he and others involved in Project: CommUNITY Connected are just trying to better their community.
What galvanized the project was a shooting incident last month in which a member of the Beta Rho chapter almost lost his life. His car was shot up on McLaurin Street after a gunman mistook the vehicle for that of an assailant who had fired shots in the area a few nights earlier, Cox said.
It was suggested that the chapter member get rid of his car, but Cox questioned how that was right and said there should be better options to curb gun violence.
“We’re not looking for accolades,” he said. “We just want to provide an option to curb some of the things going on in the community.”
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
