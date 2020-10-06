Two former Mississippi Valley State University staff members have collaborated on a book about south Jackson and have been pleased with the response.
“One Direction Home: A History of South Jackson,” written by and self-published by Vincent Venturini and Doug Shanks, was released in bookstores throughout Mississippi in July.
“It’s been incredible,” Shanks, a former head baseball coach for MVSU who retired in 2014, said of the reaction to the book.
Shanks, who now lives in Brandon, and Venturini, a former chair of MVSU’s Department of Social Work and an associate provost who retired this May, both grew up in south Jackson.
Venturini still lived in the Jackson area while working for MVSU and commuted to work daily. Shanks said that one day several years ago, while his car was in the shop, he rode back with Venturini to Jackson.
Through subsequent car rides, Shanks and Venturini became good friends and often talked about how much south Jackson meant to both of them. Venturini, who now lives in Ridgeland, suggested that they write a book.
They worked on the book for a few years and completed the manuscript around seven months ago, Venturini said.
Shanks said they amassed so much material that they had to cut some of it out.
“Honest to goodness, toward the end we were just glad to get it finished,” he said.
The book details the history of south Jackson from 1945 to 1975, its growth years.
Shanks and Venturini intended to have “One Direction Home” published by University Press of Mississippi, but the publisher turned it down. Instead, the two self-published the book with the help of a marketing and printing company in Pearl, AlphaGraphics. “We decided to go with them, and they put together this very beautiful book,” Venturini said.
Venturini said they only had 250 copies printed in the beginning because they found they would break even if 200 were sold. But the demand for the book has exceeded their expectations, and around 800 copies have been sold, Shanks said.
The history that the book uncovers, which was either unknown or not previously publicized, is a reason for the book’s success, Shanks said.
Now the two first-time book authors are planning a follow-up book about the history of Jackson using other historical items they uncovered during their research. Venturini said that project will include more photos and expand to other areas outside south Jackson, such as downtown, where retail activity once thrived.
The book is available at Turnrow Book Co.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.