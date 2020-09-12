Newsmakers for Sept. 12, 2020:
• Katherine Acosta and Khytavia Fleming of Greenwood made the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of Southern Mississippi. The list includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s).
• Christiana Ayegbaroju, Estella Varn and Tia Wilson of Greenwood and Keshun Jackson of Itta Bena made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Southern Mississippi. The list includes students with at least a 3.5 grade point average but less than a 4.0.
• Charles Brooks II of Greenwood, a student and football player at Itawamba Community College, was named an Academic All-State honoree by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges. Each member of this list must have a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79. He also was named to the dean’s list, which requires a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79.
