An informative virtual discussion panel will be presented Wednesday to teach Mississippians about lead exposure in water.
The discussion, “Lead in Drinking Water: Preventing Lead Exposures,” will be held digitally beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The webinar is provided in partnership with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health — a Ridgeland-based organization established last year to reduce health disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in Mississippi — and the University of Mississippi’s Lead in Drinking Water Team.
Dr. Sandra C. Melvin, chief executive officer of the institute, said the webinar will provide an overview of data and research on lead in drinking water and offer resources for safe drinking water within the home.
“Childhood lead poisoning is a particularly challenging social issue that requires the coordination of health, housing and environmental law and policy,” said Melvin. “Our goal is to have a conversation that will increase awareness to improve the well-being of our communities.”
According to an investigation by Mississippi Today reporter Erica Hensley earlier this year, 3% of the children tested in Leflore County from 2012 to 2017 showed high levels of lead in their bloodstream, with Black and poor children being the most susceptible.
“The webinar will benefit residents in Leflore County because it will increase awareness about sources of exposure, signs and symptoms of exposure, and provide information about resources available to the community,” Melvin said.
Scheduled presenters include Stephanie Otts, director of the National Sea Grant Law Center; Dr. Cristiane Surbeck, associate professor of civil engineering; Dr. Kristie Willett, professor of pharmacology and environmental toxicology; and Dr. John Green, professor of sociology and anthropology.
Those interested may email the Institute at iamh@advancingminorityhealth.org or call at (769) 572-5263.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
