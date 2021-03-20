By ADAM BAKST
Staff Writer
Several road closures are expected in Greenwood on Tuesday because of the continuing production of the television show “Women of the Movement.”
For what the crew is calling “a huge filming day in Greenwood,” the team is asking drivers to “please be advised and exercise patience with detours” as roads are closed throughout the city.
Traffic routes will be altered in the following areas:
nMarket Street from McLemore Street to Walthall Street
nHoward Street from Church Street to Johnson Street
nRiver Road from Lee Street to Chambers Street
nRiver Road Extended
nAvenue N near the city swimming pool
“Women of the Movement,” an ABC six-episode series, will tell the stories of Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett Till, whose murder in 1955 while visiting Money at the age of 14 is often credited with spurring the civil rights movement.
Till, who was from Chicago, was tortured and killed after whistling at a white woman. The two white men who killed him were acquitted by an all-white jury but later admitted to the crime in a magazine interview.
Filming for the show has been going on throughout Greenwood, Leflore County and the surrounding areas since January and is expected to end in early April, according to Wendall Hinkle, the location manager for the series. He spoke to the Greenwood Rotary Club on Tuesday.
Hinkle said the filming this Tuesday will be elaborate, with the team doing such things as changing parts of Howard Street to resemble the 1950s.
Danielle Morgan, executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau and a local liaison to the Mississippi Film Office, said she appreciates the cooperation of the city’s residents.
“This coming Tuesday will be a very busy filming day in Greenwood,” she said. “Thank you in advance for being patient with road closures on this extensive day of production. We are in the home stretch now, and we cannot thank the community enough for their support and cooperation. The economic impact for Greenwood has hopefully far outweighed any inconvenience.”
