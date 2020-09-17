The number of Leflore County students and teachers who have gone into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 has dropped by more than half.
The numbers, released Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health for the week ending Sept. 11, show five students and three teachers or staff members in quarantine.
The previous week the numbers were 13 students and six teachers or staff members.
Last week, one additional student tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to four since the start of school. Six teachers or staff members have also tested positive since school resumed last month.
Private and public schools in Mississippi are required to report their COVID-19 numbers weekly to the Department of Health. The state does not identify the schools by name in the data it releases.
The only schools in Leflore County holding in-person instruction so far are Pillow Academy, Delta Streets Academy and North New Summit School.
In Carroll County, where both private and public schools are having in-person instruction, last week produced the first teacher to test positive for the virus. Two students had previously tested positive.
No one from the Carroll County schools, however, was in quarantine last week due to exposure to COVID-19.
