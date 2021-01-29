The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help identifying those responsible for a break-in at a residence in Carroll County earlier this week.
According to a text message from Sheriff Clint Walker, an unknown number of people broke into a residence on County Road 286 in northeast Carroll County and stole property.
The suspects fled in a “newer model” four-door Dodge pickup truck, Walker said.
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Interstate 55 near Madison County. It’s believed that these suspects are also connected with a series of burglaries in the Duck Hill and Vaiden area, Walker said.
The sheriff said that different vehicles might have been used in past burglar-
es.
Those with information may contact the Sheriff’s Department at 237-9283. They may also call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.
