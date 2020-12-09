The production team of “Women of the Movement,” a television series that will begin filming in January, is looking for background extras in Greenwood and surrounding areas.
The first season of the show will include six episodes and will air on ABC. The episodes will explore the murder of Emmett Till and the activism of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old from Chicago, was tortured and killed after whistling at a white woman at Bryant Grocery and Meat Market in Money. Two white men were acquitted by an all-white jury in his death but later admitted in a magazine interview that they had killed him.
Published photographs of the open-casket funeral, including one of Mobley looking at her son’s mutilated body, are often credited with spurring the civil rights movement.
Mobley remained a civil rights activist in honor of her son for the rest of her life. She died in 2003.
“I’m honored to be working on such an important project,” said Jenny Alison Rodriguez, the extras casting director for the series. “I know the Greenwood community fought hard to bring this production to town, and I’m eager to get the locals involved.”
According to Rodriguez, the production is looking for anyone who wants to be a part of the series.
“You, your mom, your sister, brother! Spread the word,” she said. “At the moment, we are mostly looking for Greenwood locals over the age of 18. There will be scenes coming up involving children as well. I’ll note that in my casting calls.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodriguez also added that families are encouraged to audition together.
“Due to the pandemic, interactions on set will be very limited. If we have an entire family or household that can work together, we can capture closer interactions on camera,” she said.
Because of different restrictions added for the cast and crew’s safety, Rodriguez said all extras are expected to follow the procedures the team has set in place.
“Working during the coronavirus pandemic presents several challenges. At ‘Women of the Movement,’ we endeavor to do everything we can to make a safe and healthy work environment,” she said. “Anyone working on our show is expected to understand and follow the COVID safety protocols that have been developed by the production in conjunction with medical professionals and our Health and Safety Team. We are trying our best to keep this a safe set.”
Those wanting to submit a request to be a background actor on “Women of the Movement,” should send an email to booking@jennyalisoncasting.com that includes your name, age, location, height and a current photo. Phone and video interviews will be scheduled in the coming weeks.
Casting updates will also be updated on the agency’s social media page at www.facebook.com/p.
Danielle Morgan, executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau, who also acts as a local liaison to the Mississippi Film Office, said she hopes this experience can bring a unique experience to those living in the area.
“One of the coolest things about having a film production take place in Greenwood is that the community will have an opportunity to participate if chosen to be a background actor,” Morgan said. “I remember as a child having the opportunity to be a part of a film in my hometown, and it was an experience I will never forget. It also adds a layer of excitement to the project to look for familiar faces once the series airs on national television.”
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com
