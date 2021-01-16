The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board has voted to allow the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Leflore County Health Department to use Greenwood High School’s parking lot as a future alternate location for COVID-19 vaccinations.
At a special called meeting Friday afternoon, the board voted unanimously to approve a request from MEMA that the lot be made available.
Kelvin Pulley, the board’s attorney, said because the request comes from a governmental entity, the lot can be used free of charge but evidence of liability coverage would be required.
After the meeting, Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, said there is no date yet for when the lot might be used.
Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent, said, “It is just an alternative site in the event that they get an overflow at the county health department, and this is another site they can use.”
Currently, the only place in Leflore County where the general public, when it becomes eligible, can receive vaccinations is the drive-by location at the county Health Department on Browning Road. It is one of several operated statewide by the state Health Department.
On Wednesday, though, vaccine appointments were temporarily halted after a surge in requests booked up all of the available vaccine. The surge was spurred by an expansion in the criteria for those eligible.
The state Health Department said on Friday that it expected to restart taking vaccination appointments, at least on a limited basis, for the week of Jan. 25. A large supply of doses is expected by mid-February.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
