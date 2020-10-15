Greenwood’s annual Roy Martin Delta Band Festival and Christmas Parade will be a drive-through affair this year, to be held along Rail Spike Park Dec. 4.
This year’s parade, titled “Roy Martin in Reverse,” has been modified in accordance with COVID-19 safety procedures. It will be available for viewing from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Parade participants will be lined up along the park’s walkway and parking areas. Cars will then be able to travel west along Johnson Street for several blocks to see the parade participants.
Chamber Executive Director Beth Stevens said she has watched how other chambers have handled such events. “Many have kind of been doing something similar to this, and it has worked out beautifully for them,” she said.
For safety reasons, pedestrians may not walk through the parade entries or on the street but are encouraged to follow the sidewalk on the south side of Johnson Street.
“While it’s not the traditional parade format we’ve come to know and love, we are just happy to be able to shift and create an experience that will still be exciting and get everyone into the holiday spirit,” Stevens said in a statement. “We’ve all had to get creative in 2020, and we know this will be a fun and positive way to continue our tradition while keeping everyone as safe as possible. We know the community will understand and support our efforts.”
Fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. between the bridges on the Yazoo River, sponsored by the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“GCVB leadership and board of directors felt it was important to continue this part of the celebration as a way to lift our community’s spirits as we enter the holiday season,” said Danielle Morgan, executive director of the bureau.
To stay consistent with social distancing standards, spectators will have to watch the fireworks from their vehicles.
“We are confident that our community will do their part by enjoying the firework show responsibly,” Morgan said. “We will be working with the chamber and city leaders to provide some guidelines and designated parking areas for viewing the show.”
For those wanting to participate in the parade, entry applications are now available.
Because fewer high school bands are participating this year, the chamber is encouraging a variety of musical entries. This includes caroling groups, small ensembles, party bands, drumlines, gospel groups and any other musical groups.
Those interested may fill out entry forms on the chamber’s website, www.greenwoodmschamber.com, or at its office at 402 U.S. 82 West.
