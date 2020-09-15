Each of Leflore County’s five supervisor districts will host a drive to encourage residents to fill out their census surveys.
Robert Collins, president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors, said at the board’s Monday meeting that there needs to be more of a push to convince residents to participate.
Collins said he would use part of his district’s allotted funds to help support the other supervisors in their efforts to encourage residents to supply the needed information. He said he would give up to $500 per district and also look at the possibility of advertising in various media outlets.
All the board members agreed to take part in the effort and said they would work with a volunteer organization in each district to set this up before the end of September.
Collins has voiced concern that too few people were participating in the census. According to him, as of Sept. 7, only 55.3% of Leflore County residents had done so.
He and Eric Mitchell of District 4 had encouraged people to call (844) 330-2020 or consult 2020census.gov if they had questions about the census forms or had not yet completed them.
No specific date for each district’s event has been announced.
Supervisors also discussed Mississippi House Bill 1521, which among other things set procedures for a paid “resolution board” for the expected influx of absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution board, which was previously responsible only for reviewing damaged, defective, blank or over-voted ballots rejected by the tabulating equipment, will now be entrusted with marking all absentee ballots as accepted or rejected. Considerations will include whether they have proper notarization and witness signatures.
The bill was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill and Election Commissioner Preston Ratliff spoke to the board after Sam Abraham of District 1 had asked them to present more information about the new law.
Stockstill gave each board member a letter from the Secretary of State’s Office with detailed information on how the resolution board will work. It will meet at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 to complete the process of counting the absentee ballots postmarked by the deadline, which is Election Day.
The board will have up to seven members — one for each of the county’s five districts and possibly two members-at-large, depending on the number of ballots received.
Each member will receive $125 a day.
The resolution board has not yet been assembled.
