High school football starts this Friday with three games involving Greenwood area teams on tap.
Just in time, the Commonwealth has received from the printer a poster featuring all the teams’ schedules, so fans can keep up with where the teams are playing all season long.
A limited supply is available at the Commonwealth’s office, 329 U.S. 82 W.
The poster features schedules for the four high school football teams in Leflore and Carroll counties that will be playing this season: Pillow Academy, Carroll Academy, J.Z. George and Delta Streets Academy.
The full-color poster, which measures 25 inches wide by 19 inches tall, highlights a player from each of the four schools as well as advertisements by 21 sponsoring businesses.
The other three high schools that would normally be part of the poster — Greenwood, Leflore County and Amanda Elzy — are sitting out this year because of school officials’ concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
