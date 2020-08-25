On a day when Mississippi reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19, Leflore County added three to its grim total.
All three of the victims were Black, according to the data released Tuesday by the state Health Department.
One of the victims, a woman in her 80s, died Friday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Another, a man in his 60s, died there Sunday. Both had multiple underlying health problems, Hemphill said.
Information on the third victim, other than race, was not immediately available. The person was one of 23 to die in Mississippi between July 1 and Aug. 17, but whose cause of death was later attributed to COVID-19 by coroner’s death certificates.
One of the three victims had been living in a long-term care facility, such as a nursing home.
The Commonwealth is providing this story for free as a public service. Please support our journalism by subscribing today.
In all, Mississippi added 67 deaths Tuesday to its total number of COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the count to 2,315. The previous single-day record was 52, set on July 31.
African Americans have been accounting lately for a rising proportion of the deaths in Leflore County. Fifty-nine of the 73 fatalities attributed to the virus were Black. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans, which makes them more susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the disease.
Meanwhile, Leflore County has relinquished its designation as the state’s worst hot spot for the virus. Its current infection rate is now the second-highest of 82 counties. Tiny Issaquena County has taken over the top spot.
For the week ending Sunday, Leflore County has averaged almost 10.54 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. That is about four times higher than Mississippi’s nation-leading average. Issaquena County’s average is slightly above 71.
Leflore County’s infection rate soared after posting a one-day spike of 148 cases on Aug. 19. Since then, the daily increase has fallen back to normal. Just two new cases were added Tuesday. It will take, however, until later this week for the Aug. 19 spike to cycle out.
As of Tuesday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating 10 patients with the virus, according to Hemphill. Three of them were on ventilators to help them breathe.
A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.