A 62-year-old Carroll County man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with shots fired Friday morning.
Charlie Jackson is charged in an incident allegedly prompted by a land dispute.
Carroll County authorities received a call reporting that someone was shooting at a bulldozer driver behind the gravel pit off Mississippi 430 in Black Hawk. Deputies located those involved near County Road 262.
Sheriff Clint Walker said the driver was not struck and received no injuries.
Walker said the dispute pertains to the ownership of the gravel pit off the highway. “This had been an issue about land that has been a problem for many years,” he said.
Deputies arrested Jackson and transported him to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest set a bond of $5,000, and Jackson was released later that afternoon.
