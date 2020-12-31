The COVID-19 pandemic has not played favorites when it comes to stifling businesses — even to the point that they shut their doors.
Despite this, some personal care businesses in Greenwood — the type of businesses that might have borne much of the economic brunt of COVID-19 — have been staying afloat or even flourishing.
Just ask Kyla Cole of Beat by Kyla, which provides facial makeovers.
Pre-COVID-19, business was slower paced than it became during the pandemic. The reason, she explained, was because “I didn’t think about the social media aspect.”
With the onset of the pandemic, Cole began to build up her accounts on Instagram and Facebook to promote her business and get her name out.
Other local personal care businesses, which were initially forced to close during Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place order in the spring, are now back and running and in some cases finding business is better than ever.
On weekdays, Cole stays busy with two jobs — one as a waitress at the Greenwood Country Club and one at the front desk at The Alluvian — and also takes classes at Mississippi Delta Community College, where she is pursuing a degree in elementary education.
Cole said she’s “stressed all the time,” and some days she barely sleeps.
To keep up with her own beauty business, Cole said she’ll wake up at 2 a.m. to apply makeup on clients who are willing to see her at her home studio that early in the morning since she’s busy other times during the day.
On weekends, she’s slammed with clients, who often request makeovers because they need to prepare for a birthday, graduation or other ceremony.
Despite the stress and occasional lack of sleep, Cole said the compliments she receives from her clients only motivate her to continue her work.
“I feel like people in the community love me a lot,” she said.
In March, Duchess Dallas finally moved her business, Duchess Dallas Facial and Spa Experience. to a building on Main Street. But she didn’t keep it there for long.
Prior to that, Dallas, who also had a career in corrections, had run her business out of her home in Greenwood.
“Everything was good; the business was doing good,” Dallas said, as she offered various services, such as facials, massages, skin-tightening and other procedures to clients.
Later in March, however, the coronavirus broke out in Leflore County and soon after that Dallas’ business was forced to shut down. She had invested money in it and was unsure if she’d get it back.
By June, Dallas’ business opened back up to a whole new world. Now she had to serve only one client at a time while wearing a mask, and other clients were asked to wait in their cars rather than the waiting room.
Dallas also took this time to grow her business by working on her online presence and doing targeted advertising in cities such as Greenville, Southaven and Jackson to expand her web of clients.
The growth surprised her.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked,” Dallas said, recalling that after one of her clients blessed her, Dallas started receiving 11 clients a day.
That allowed Dallas to leave her job with the Mississippi Department of Corrections over the summer, move her business into a building on East Claiborne Avenue and allowed her to hire three employees to assist her.
What’s led clients to see Dallas’ business?
She suggested that even during a pandemic, people want to look good.
For the three owners and barbers of the Dream Team barbershop on Sycamore Avenue — Kevin Jackson, Kimpest Streeter and Cle Williams — closing temporarily as required by the state’s shelter-in-place order was a cause of concern since it disrupted their livelihoods.
“Initially, we weren’t really worried about it until it happened; then we got really worried,” Williams said. By the third week of the shutdown, Williams said change was needed.
Streeter said customers would call, asking, “‘When are you going to open back up?’”
“Not being able to work — that’s what I do every day,” Streeter said.
“I didn’t care much about not being able to come to work. I got kind of bored sitting around the house,” Jackson said, adding that they “didn’t have a choice.”
As with other businesses, the Dream Team barber shop reopened to a whole new world, and Jackson didn’t mind. He explained that he enjoyed the social-distancing measures put into place that allowed the barbershop to be less jammed with customers as they wait for haircuts.
“I’m a little more laid back,” Jackson said.
Customers came back — but not all of them.
“We still got a lot of people who haven’t come back. You miss some faces; you got some people who died from it,” Williams said, detailing that seven of the Dream Team’s customers had died from COVID-19.
Of their customers’ thoughts on the coronavirus, Williams said, “Some people don’t care. Some people don’t believe.”
Streeter spoke up.
“It isn’t that they don’t believe. They just don’t care,” he said.
“People try to be as normal as possible, and you can’t. It’s hard to break that.”
Aside from their business, Streeter has concerns about how children have been faring during the pandemic.
“I think it’s bad on the kids a whole lot now because they’re not able to be in schools, around other kids,” he said. “It’s tough on the kids. You tell them they can’t do something” such as go to birthday parties or friends’ houses, Streeter said.
Still, with news of COVID-19 vaccines being administered to people around the country, including in Leflore County, Streeter remains optimistic for 2021.
“I do hope in the next year it changes the world back to where it was, because this is terrible,” he said. “It’s changed the world.”
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
