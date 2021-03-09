The intersection at Poplar Street and East Claiborne Avenue will be closed beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday in order for Greenwood city workers to fix a floodwater pumping station located there, says Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
The city had noticed that there was an issue at the station after a gate that regulates the flow of water could not be seen, the mayor said.
A group of divers plugged a hole where water was leaking at the pumping station Monday morning. This will allow city employees to pump water out of the pumping station as well as to patch whatever problem there is, McAdams said.
The mayor said she hopes the intersection will be closed for a day or two only but could not provide a definite timeline until the city begins the work to fix the problem.
