The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will continue entirely virtual instruction rather than switch to a hybrid schedule that includes some in-person classes.
Dr. Kenneth Pulley, the district’s deputy superintendent, made the announcement at Tuesday’s board meeting on behalf of Dr. Mary Brown, the superintendent, who was absent.
The hybrid schedule was to start Sept. 8, with a return to all virtual learning from after Thanksgiving holidays until spring break.
At a recent work session, Brown told the board she advised that the district not move forward with this plan, citing Leflore County’s high positive COVID-19 cases and the advice of Mississippi’s health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
There is no new date for when the district might start a hybrid schedule.
The superintendent has the power to move the in-person start date of classes based on a decision made by the board early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the board’s attorney, Kelvin Pulley.
In another pandemic-related matter, Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent, discussed an email he had received about a possible donation of face masks to Threadgill Elementary School.
The donation comes from the Mississippi Network for Cancer Control and Prevention and the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health, Greenwood Community and Recreation Center and Love Your Melon, a Minneapolis-based company with a mission statement to give “a hat to every child battling cancer” in an effort to support the fight against pediatric cancer.
The donation was approved unanimously.
A 16th Section land bid also was reintroduced to the board. A representative of Money Road Outdoors LLC, the land’s current renters, was present for the meeting. Money Road also was the only bidder each time the school board put up the 163-acre tract for bidding. Money Road offered $3,100 per year, a drastic change from its previous bid of $18,000.
Board member Antwoine Williams moved to approve the bid, stating that if the board were to readvertise he doubted there would be any more interest.
This motion was seconded but failed.
Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey motioned to have Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section land manager for the district, work with Money Road Outdoors on finding a short-term lease agreement. This was approved unanimously.
Also at the meeting:
• The board unanimously approved a bid from Upchurch Services for repair servicing of air conditioning units for $87 per man hour.
• The board unanimously approved the hiring of an independent evaluator to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). According to Pulley, the district currently employs two physiatrists.
