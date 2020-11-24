As Leflore County District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham returned to work Monday after what he called “a mild case” of the coronavirus, he said the board must remind residents to take the disease seriously.
Abraham, who said he had the virus but has recovered, spoke at the end of the meeting Monday night to stress the importance of complying with mask mandates.
“I think we need to reiterate the masks, make sure everyone wears their masks,” he said.
Leflore County was added to Gov. Tate Reeves’ mask mandate again in November but has been under its own mask order since July.
Abraham said his symptoms included a loss of taste and smell, abdominal pains and a feeling of weakness. He said he most likely caught the virus while spending time with his grandchildren.
Abraham, who took in all the previous November board meetings via speakerphone, said the coronavirus affects each person differently: “You don’t know how you are going to react to it.”
Board President Robert Collins said, “This is no joke. We really are at a war.”
Also during the meeting, Fred Randle, the Leflore County emergency management director, spoke about the purchase of a boat to help with search-and-rescue efforts.
The boat Randle is asking for is a RescueONE Connector. According to the product’s website, the boat offers many capabilities to aid in rescue operations.
Randle had previously asked about purchasing the boat during the search for 75-year-old Wesley Haddon Jr., a commercial fisherman who went missing Nov. 6 while on the Yazoo River. After more than a week, Haddon’s body was found with the help of the Emergency Management Agency, Leflore County Fire Rescue and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Randle came with two different bids, both over $50,000.
Because of the cost, the emergency management agency must advertise the purchase to the public to see if more offers are available, Board Attorney Joyce Chiles said.
The motion to advertise for bids was made by Abraham and approved unanimously by the board.
“We appreciate everything you did in the rescue operation for one of our citizens, and we thank you and all the people who participated in it,” District 2 Supervisor Reginald Moore said before Randle spoke.
Randle told the supervisors earlier this month that he had spoken to them several times about buying such a boat but that the board had not acted. This prompted Collins to ask him to bring quotes back for the boats.
Also Monday, Brantley Snipes, executive director of Main Street Greenwood, spoke to the board about lighting up the Leflore County Courthouse.
She said that although there will not be a ceremonial lighting this year, the light display will tie in nicely in conjunction with the inaugural “Under the Delta Lights” holiday trail that travels throughout the city.
The courthouse lights are “one of the favorite things that people like to look at,” Snipes said.
Collins said the building will be lit but did not say when that would happen.
