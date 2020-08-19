The mother of Greenwood’s latest victim of gun violence says that her son will be deeply missed and that there’s more to the story about a shooting last month in which her son was charged with aggravated assault.
Ayeshan Nichols said her 25-year-old son, Bernard Nichols, who died over the weekend, was “a good kid” who had joined Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church.
The Greenwood Police Department received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Taft Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Jody Bradley said in a statement.
At the scene police found Bernard Nichols, who had been shot. He was transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital in a Pafford ambulance. He was pronounced dead in the hospital’s emergency room early Sunday, just after midnight, Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said.
Greenwood police had charged Bernard Nichols and 36-year-old Tarvis Kinds with aggravated assault late last month in connection with a July shooting incident that occurred at a Chevron gas station on Main Street.
Nichols’ mother said her son told her that “he was with family at Chevron, and he was blowing up a swimming pool for his little cousin’s birthday party.”
“He got caught in crossfire, and he didn’t know what was going on. ... He heard gunshots, and so he started to shoot in fear of his life,” she said.
Tarvis Kinds, the uncle of Bernard Nichols, was also at the gas station at the time of the shooting, she said. After her son told her what had happened at the gas station, “I turned my son in to the police myself,” she said.
“He did let (police) know that he feared for his life,” she said.
Ayeshan Nichols said she believes her son was fatally shot in retaliation for acting in self-defense at the gas station.
“I’m hurt,” she said. “I’m angry, and I’m hurt. He was defending himself in a situation that he had no idea was about to take place.”
Bernard Nichols’ death was the 13th homicide in Leflore County this year. Twelve of those have been the result of gun violence. This year’s homicide count to date has already exceeded 2019’s total of 11, including 10 that involved guns.
His mother said he left behind a 5-year-old son, Bernard Nichols Jr. — who has continued to ask her for his father — as well as numerous siblings.
“He had brothers and sisters, and just that Friday (before he was shot) he had taken his baby brother fishing,” she said. “He was so happy that he had taken his baby brother fishing.”
Her son graduated from Greenwood High School in 2016 and had played on the football team. He had worked at the Wendy’s restaurant on Park Avenue.
The manner in which he died also prompted her to talk about the issue of gun violence in the Greenwood area.
“It’s a suffering town, and it’s my hometown, and it’s just suffering,” she said. “It’s suffering from kids that are killing kids.”
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
