A 21-year-old Greenwood man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday in connection with the shootings of two people at Brazil Homes earlier this month.
Leonard Edwards, 21, 507 Hope St., was also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault.
Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said by text message Wednesday that the shootings occurred Sept. 5.
Two victims were shot, Banks said. The sheriff did not share further details on the victims or the incident.
Edwards was arrested Sept. 10 and was held in the Leflore County Jail for several days before being charged Wednesday, according to the jail docket.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Edwards remained behind bars on $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.