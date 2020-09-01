For Dr. Gayla Conner, a veterinarian at Greenwood Animal Hospital, going to work every day is like waking up on Christmas morning.
“I’m one of those people who will decorate way early for Christmas,” Conner said in between caring for her four-legged patients. “But you know when Hallmark starts their Countdown to Christmas, it’s time for the Conners’ house to start theirs.”
Conner, 34, lives with her husband, Keith; their cat, Opie; and a golden retriever, Rivers. Born and raised in Belmont, she has been practicing in Greenwood for the last seven years and is a proud alumnus of Mississippi State University.
And although she admits owning a holiday bakery or year-round Christmas shop would be fun, she knows her true passion lies in helping people’s pets throughout the community.
Conner has practiced on all sorts of animals — dogs, cats, turtles, rabbits, horses, goats, pigs and gerbils — but it all started when she was 5 years old, putting bandages on her stuffed animals. “I’ve always wanted to be a veterinarian, which is what most veterinarians will probably say,” she said with a smile. “But, as the years developed, I realized I had this love for animals.”
She said she started seriously thinking about this career path after she saw what a doctor could do to help her family poodle, Pierre, who suffered from a lower back ailment.
“Just watching him and seeing how the vet would give him injections and how it made him better, I just developed a love of medicine,” she said.
While at MSU, Conner had a desire to strive for perfection, a trait she proudly carries with her to this day.
But it is more than that.
Conner said she and her mentor, Dr. Andy Johnson, the longtime veterinarian at the animal hospital, believe in giving their regular customers personal service.
“A lot of these people not only are clients, but their pets become family to us,” she said. “There are a lot of clients I consider very close friends, and I have close relations with their pets.”
She added that the greatest aspect of her day is being able to help these families who bring in their furry, friendly loved ones.
“The best part of my job is diagnosing my patients. I thrive on having a sick patient and getting them well. Then the gratitude I see from their owners, the smile on their faces when the pet gets to go home.”
Conner said her parents and her four sisters, who are also animal lovers, admire her drive and the compassion she puts in daily.
However, they still wonder how she can keep up with the long hours, the strenuous work and especially the mixed emotions associated with the day-to-day job.
Conner knows this all too well.
“Our day can consist of doing puppy exams one minute — playful, young, active little guys doing good — then in the next exam room we have a geriatric patient and a very, very sad family that’s about to tell their loved one ’bye,” she said. “Going from one extreme to the other. That can wear on you for sure.”
But the opportunity to do something good means everything to her — and though there are no easy days, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
And as she examined a black Labrador retriever, it was clear that she lives by the words of Katharine Graham, the newspaper publisher whom she has quoted since high school: “To do what you love and feel as though it matters. How can anything be more fun?”
