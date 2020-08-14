The summer heat raises the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke — and it’s important to know the difference between the two.
“Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are caused by heat exposure without hydration and proper ambient cool air surrounding the body,” said Dr. Rick Mills, an emergency physician at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. “Heat exhaustion will progress to heat stroke if fluids and cool temperatures are not achieved.”
Both may cause nausea and vomiting, but Mills said there are other symptoms that distinguish them from each other:
• Heat exhaustion: dizziness, feeling faint; clammy, cool, pale skin; weak, rapid pulse and muscle cramps
• Heat stroke: not sweating, throbbing headache; red, hot, dry skin; strong pulse and possible loss of consciousness
For heat exhaustion, Mills said it is best to “get out of the heat, get in a cool environment; maybe even a shower and drink fluids. If symptoms don’t improve in 30 minutes, seek medical help.”
For heat stroke, Mills advised calling 911 right away.
“Heat exhaustion, if treated properly, can result in full recovery (and) usually has no long-term effects,” Mills said. “Heat stroke can have permanent long-term (effects) if not treated properly, such as brain, heart, kidney and muscle damage. The higher the body temperature gets, the quicker the damage can occur.”
Mills said the hospital has not seen any cases of heat stroke this summer but has seen a number of cases of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
“Heat exhaustion is more common than heat stroke, and this year has had less cases than a usual year,” Mills said. “This may be related to school being out and less people working due to COVID-19.”
For people outside, Mills recommends one thing for heat exhaustion: “Fluids, fluids, fluids.”
“Sports teams need frequent water breaks,” he said. “Get in cool air as soon as possible.”
But for heat stroke, there is one clear thing to do: “Always call 911 immediately.”
