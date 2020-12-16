The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Black Hawk.
On Monday, the sheriff’s department received a call at about 9:30 p.m. in reference to the robbery.
According to a statement from the department, the store employees told deputies that two males wearing black hoodies, pants and facial coverings approached them in the parking lot while they were closing the store for the night.
The suspects then forced the employees back into the store and had them open the safe while at gunpoint. After this the two then left the store on foot and appeared to have had a car waiting on them down the road, the statement said.
From photos and a video provided by the department, it appears that one suspect was holding a shotgun while another collected the money, the amount of which is still undetermined.
Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker could not be reached for further comment.
This is at least the fourth time in the last two years that the store has been robbed.
A reward is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved. All tips will remain anonymous.
Those with any information on the incident can contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 662-237-9283, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Walker at 662-310-7233.
