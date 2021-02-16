A 20-year-old Winona man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting in Greenwood last week.
Jaquig Huffin, 612 N. Union St., Winona, was charged Friday afternoon in the incident and remained behind bars at the Leflore County Jail Monday.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said Greenwood police responded to calls reporting a person had been shot at the 200 block of Nichols Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A 39-year-old Greenwood man had been shot on the right side of his body. He was taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital but has since been released, Hammond said.
Huffin was arrested Thursday and charged Friday.
Hammond said police had collected shell casings at the crime scene but was not able to disclose the type. No weapon has been recovered.
Hammond said he could not provide any details about a motivation or connection between the victim and Huffin.
